版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 15:40 BJT

BRIEF-Renesas & Intersil announce final regulatory approval for Renesas' acquisition

Feb 22 Intersil Corp

* Renesas and Intersil announce final regulatory approval for Renesas' acquisition of Intersil

* Says all necessary regulatory approvals for acquisition have now been received

* Intersil Corp - Received notification by committee on foreign investment that investigation of Renesas-Intersil merger is complete, no unresolved national security concerns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐