BRIEF-Renesola announces formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Renesola Ltd
* Renesola announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal and formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions
* Renesola announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal and formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions
* Renesola Ltd - estimates value of acquired businesses, net of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative us$81 million
* Says proposal estimates value of acquired businesses, net of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative $81 million
* Renesola Ltd - proposal estimates value of acquired businesses, net of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative us$81 million
* Renesola- if transactions contemplated by proposal are consummated, co's remaining businesses would be focused primarily on solar project development
* Renesola Ltd - special committee will conduct process with assistance of financial advisor and legal counsel
* Renesola-Got preliminary non-binding proposal dated june 13 from ceo xianshou li to buy manufacturing and led distribution businesses, assume related indebtedness
* renesola-proposal contemplates in exchange for, among other things, assumption by li of indebtedness, co would issue additional ads to li at $4.50/ads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.