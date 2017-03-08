BRIEF-ReneSola provides outlook for project business

Big oil, banks gives Europe stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
March 8 ReneSola Ltd -
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
* In U.K., company intends to construct approximately 14 mw of projects this year
* During construction phase, projects will be financed by construction loans
* In U.S., company plans to construct 108 mw of projects in 2017, of which 70 mw are community solar projects
* ReneSola Ltd - "Now anticipate fewer external module shipments in q1 of 2017 as we had redirected more module sales to our own downstream projects"
* During construction phase, projects will also be funded by payment installments from buyers
* Expect project sales to pick up in q2
* Continue to gain traction in domestic Chinese distributed generation market
* In Canada, company plans to construct about 9 mw of small-scale utility projects under feed-in tariff 3.0 in current calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
