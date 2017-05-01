BRIEF-RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CLOSES FINANCING ON $24 MLN UPGRADE TO RALSTON BIOREFINERY

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Renewable Energy Group Inc
* RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CLOSES FINANCING ON $24 MILLION UPGRADE TO RALSTON BIOREFINERY
* SECURED FINANCING OF UP TO $20 MILLION FROM FIRST MIDWEST BANK FOR ITS CAPACITY-EXPANSION PROJECT AT RALSTON, IOWA BIODIESEL REFINERY
* SAYS PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE ANNUAL NAMEPLATE CAPACITY OF RALSTON BIOREFINERY FROM 12 MILLION TO 30 MILLION GALLONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt