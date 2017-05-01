版本:
BRIEF-RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CLOSES FINANCING ON $24 MLN UPGRADE TO RALSTON BIOREFINERY

May 1 Renewable Energy Group Inc

* RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CLOSES FINANCING ON $24 MILLION UPGRADE TO RALSTON BIOREFINERY

* SECURED FINANCING OF UP TO $20 MILLION FROM FIRST MIDWEST BANK FOR ITS CAPACITY-EXPANSION PROJECT AT RALSTON, IOWA BIODIESEL REFINERY

* SAYS PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE ANNUAL NAMEPLATE CAPACITY OF RALSTON BIOREFINERY FROM 12 MILLION TO 30 MILLION GALLONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
