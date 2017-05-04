版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Renewable Energy Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.41

May 4 Renewable Energy Group Inc

* Renewable Energy Group reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $418.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $350.6 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* REG sold a total of 122.1 million gallons of fuel in Q1, an increase of 24.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐