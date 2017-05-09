版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Renewable Power Direct structures power deal for Iron Mountain

May 9 Iron Mountain Inc

* Renewable Power Direct - Renewable Power Direct has structured a third renewable electricity agreement for Iron Mountain Incorporated

* Renewable Power Direct - new transaction, will supply a portion of Iron Mountain's current electric needs in Pennsylvania And New Jersey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
