版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Rennova Health announces the formation of the advanced molecular services group

May 4 Rennova Health Inc:

* Rennova Health announces the formation of the advanced molecular services group and may spin off the group to its stockholders

* Rennova Health Inc- board considering all options and subject to required consents and approvals may spin off group to its stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
