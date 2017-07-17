FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rennova Health enters into securities purchase agreement
2017年7月17日

BRIEF-Rennova Health enters into securities purchase agreement

July 17 (Reuters) - Rennova Health Inc:

* Rennova Health Inc - on July 16 entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain existing institutional investors of company - SEC filing

* Rennova Health - ‍pursuant to agreement, co agreed to issue $4.1 million amount of original issue discount debentures due October 17, 2017​ - SEC filing

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍pursuant to agreement, also agreed to issue warrants to purchase of 2.1 million shares for consideration of $2 million in cash​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uqJtMS) Further company coverage:

