BRIEF-Rennova Health Inc announces $15,794,500 private placement of convertible notes

March 16 Rennova Health Inc

* Rennova Health Inc announces $15,794,500 private placement of convertible notes and repayment or restructuring of existing debt

* Rennova Health Inc - debentures will be issued with a term of 2 years and at an original issue discount of 12% per annum

* Rennova Health - expects proceeds from offering will be used to repay certain short term debts and liabilities, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: