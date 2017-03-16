版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Rennova Health Inc announces $15,794,500 private placement of convertible notes

March 16 Rennova Health Inc

* Rennova Health Inc announces $15,794,500 private placement of convertible notes and repayment or restructuring of existing debt

* Rennova Health Inc - debentures will be issued with a term of 2 years and at an original issue discount of 12% per annum

* Rennova Health - expects proceeds from offering will be used to repay certain short term debts and liabilities, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐