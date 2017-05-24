版本:
BRIEF-Rennova Health Q1 loss per share $10.15

May 24 Rennova Health Inc:

* Rennova Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $10.15

* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
