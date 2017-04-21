版本:
BRIEF-Rennova says Centers for Medicare concluded review of application for enrollment in medicare program

April 21 Rennova Health Inc

* Rennova- centers for medicare and medicaid services concluded review of application submitted by unit for enrollment in medicare program as hospital

* Rennova health inc- cms has confirmed that it has issued a recommendation for approval to tennessee state agency and cms regional office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
