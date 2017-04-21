BRIEF-Rennova says Centers for Medicare concluded review of application for enrollment in medicare program

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Rennova Health Inc
* Rennova- centers for medicare and medicaid services concluded review of application submitted by unit for enrollment in medicare program as hospital
* Rennova health inc- cms has confirmed that it has issued a recommendation for approval to tennessee state agency and cms regional office
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022