BRIEF-Renren announces disposition of certain shares of Social Finance

April 6 Renren Inc-

* Renren Inc announces disposition of certain shares of Social Finance Inc

* Renren Inc- sold preferred shares of social finance to certain investors on april 4, 2017

* Renren Inc - company received net proceeds of $91.9 million for shares

* Renren Inc- after the transaction, company still has 85.9% of its previous holdings in sofi

* Renren - sold preferred shares of social finance to certain investors on april 4, in connection with sofi's most recent round of equity financing