BRIEF-Rent-A-Center adopts stockholder rights plan

March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc:

* Rent-A-Center Inc adopts stockholder rights plan

* Sets trigger at 15%

* Rent-A-Center Inc - has unanimously adopted a stockholder rights plan to protect best interests of all rent-a-center stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
