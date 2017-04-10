版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center appoints Mark Speese as CEO

April 10 Rent-a-center Inc

* Rent-A-Center, Inc. announces appointment of Mark Speese as chief executive officer

* Rent-A-Center Inc - Speese, chairman of board of directors, co's founder, former chief executive officer, has served as interim CEO since Jan 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐