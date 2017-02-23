版本:
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center confirms receipt of director nominations from Engaged Capital

Feb 23 Rent-A-Center Inc:

* Rent-A-Center, Inc. Confirms receipt of director nominations from Engaged Capital

* Rent-A-Center Inc - board "continues to evaluate a number of cost-saving and revenue-driving opportunities"

* Rent-A-Center Inc - co's board, nominating, corporate governance committee will review engaged capital's proposed nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
