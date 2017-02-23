BRIEF-Rent-A-Center confirms receipt of director nominations from Engaged Capital

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Rent-A-Center Inc:
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. Confirms receipt of director nominations from Engaged Capital
* Rent-A-Center Inc - board "continues to evaluate a number of cost-saving and revenue-driving opportunities"
* Rent-A-Center Inc - co's board, nominating, corporate governance committee will review engaged capital's proposed nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.