BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Inc appoints Joel M. Mussat as COO

May 10 Rent-a-center Inc:

* Rent-A-Center Inc appoints Joel M. Mussat as executive vice president - chief operating officer

* Rent-A-Center Inc - Mussat most recently served as chief operating officer of Vixxo Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
