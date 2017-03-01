BRIEF-Rent-A-Center inc's U.S. same store sales down 11.5 pct

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 Rent-a-center Inc:
* Rent-A-Center Inc - January core u.s. Same store sales down 11.5%
* January same store sales up 2.5pct for acceptance now
* Also announced that it is modifying methodology it uses to calculate same store sales, beginning in 2017
* Rent-A-Center - change in methodology favorably impacted core U.S., acceptance now segments in Jan. 2017 same store sales by about 50 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.