BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.13

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 2 Rent-a-center Inc
* Rent-A-Center, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $742 million versus i/b/e/s view $742.6 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 1.5 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04 excluding items
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share excluding special items improved by $0.27 sequentially
* is not providing annual guidance as it relates to revenue or diluted earnings per share for 2017
* has identified and began to execute on a new assortment strategy aimed at shifting towards more higher-end aspirational products
* core U.S. Q1 revenues of $490.9 million decreased 16.0 percent
