版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 21:56 BJT

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center reports key operating metrics for February

March 16 Rent-A-Center Inc :

* Reports February key operating metrics

* Feb Core U.S. same store sales down 16.0 pct

* In Acceptance NOW, February same store sales were impacted by a delay in tax refunds

* Feb Acceptance NOW same store sales down 3.8 pct

* In Core U.S. business, February same store sales decreased sequentially due to less merchandise sales revenue from tax refund delay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐