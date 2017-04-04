BRIEF-Rentech's audit committee of board concluded co's financial statements

April 4 Rentech Inc:

* Rentech - on March 29, audit committee of board concluded co's financial statements for three and six months ended June 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon

* Rentech - on March 29, audit committee of board concluded co's financial statements for three, nine months ended sept 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon

* Rentech Inc-plans to include financial information detailing restatement for affected periods in annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2016

* Rentech Inc-is restating affected financial statements to correct errors in provision for income taxes involving non-cash deferred taxes

* Rentech Inc - is restating affected financial statements to correct errors in allocation of tax benefit,tax expense between continuing operations, discontinued operations