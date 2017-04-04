BRIEF-Rentech's audit committee of board concluded co's financial statements

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Rentech Inc:
* Rentech - on March 29, audit committee of board concluded co's financial statements for three and six months ended June 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Rentech - on March 29, audit committee of board concluded co's financial statements for three, nine months ended sept 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Rentech Inc-plans to include financial information detailing restatement for affected periods in annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2016
* Rentech Inc-is restating affected financial statements to correct errors in provision for income taxes involving non-cash deferred taxes
* Rentech Inc - is restating affected financial statements to correct errors in allocation of tax benefit,tax expense between continuing operations, discontinued operations Source text: (bit.ly/2n8GSUS) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm