March 13 Amgen Inc

* Repatha (evolocumab) demonstrates reduced need for apheresis in patients with high LDL cholesterol in phase 3 study

* Amgen Inc - no new safety concerns were identified in this study

* Amgen - positive top-line results from a phase 3 study evaluating Repatha in patients who were receiving apheresis to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: