公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四

BRIEF-RepliCel forms strategic plan for 2017-2019 focused on maturing assets

May 25 RepliCel Life Sciences Inc:

* RepliCel CEO provides company outlook

* RepliCel Life Sciences Inc - RepliCel continues to make significant progress on its nearest-term commercial asset, dermal injector (RCI-02)

* Replicel Life Sciences Inc - RepliCel has formulated a strategic plan for 2017 through 2019 focused on maturing its assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
