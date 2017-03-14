版本:
BRIEF-Replicel's phase 1 clinical trial for hair loss meets primary endpoints

March 14 Replicel Life Sciences Inc

* Replicel's phase 1 clinical trial for hair loss succeeds in meeting primary endpoints

* Replicel life sciences - trial succesfully met its endpoints and sets stage for next steps in ongoing research and development of its product, rch-01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
