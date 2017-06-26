版本:
BRIEF-REPLIGEN CORP ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

June 26 Repligen Corp

* REPLIGEN CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $100 MILLION IN SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
