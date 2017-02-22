版本:
BRIEF-Repligen posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.08

Feb 22 Repligen Corp

* Repligen reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results, provides guidance for 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.59

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.35 to $0.40

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $121 million to $126 million

* Q4 revenue $25.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $123.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
