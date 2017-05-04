BRIEF-Repligen reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

May 4 Repligen Corp:

* Repligen reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $30.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $122.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.60

* Raises FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view to $0.36 to $0.41

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $121 million to $126 million

* Adjusting income tax guidance and increasing net income and eps guidance for year 2017

* Adjusting income tax guidance and increasing net income and eps guidance for year 2017

* Repligen says otherwise maintaining financial guidance as provided on feb 22 earnings call