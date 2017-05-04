BRIEF-Repligen reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Repligen Corp:
* Repligen reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $30.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $122.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.60
* Raises FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view to $0.36 to $0.41
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $121 million to $126 million
* Adjusting income tax guidance and increasing net income and eps guidance for year 2017
* Repligen says otherwise maintaining financial guidance as provided on feb 22 earnings call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.