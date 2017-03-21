版本:
2017年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Representative Khanna asks defense department to investigate Transdigm

March 21 (Reuters) -

* Representative Ro Khanna sends letter to Defense Department Inspector General asking for investigation into business practices of Transdigm Group Source text: bit.ly/2o1tCxq Further company coverage:
