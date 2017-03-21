BRIEF-Representative Khanna asks defense department to investigate Transdigm

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 (Reuters) -
* Representative Ro Khanna sends letter to Defense Department Inspector General asking for investigation into business practices of Transdigm Group Source text: bit.ly/2o1tCxq Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock