BRIEF-Repros names Larry Dillaha M.D. its permanent president and CEO

April 10 Repros Therapeutics Inc -

* Repros names Larry Dillaha, M.D., its permanent president and ceo

* Dillaha has also been named to board, filling an existing vacancy

* Dillaha was previously chief executive officer of Cavtherx, an inception stage biotechnology company

* Dillaha has been serving as president, chief executive officer on an interim basis since February 1, 2017