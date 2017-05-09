BRIEF-Repros Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.22

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Repros Therapeutics Inc
* Repros Therapeutics Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia