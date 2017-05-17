版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 03:58 BJT

BRIEF-Republic Bancorp says announced a 5% increase in co's Q2 cash dividends

May 17 Republic Bancorp Inc

* Republic Bancorp Inc says announced a 5% increase in company's Q2 cash dividends

* Republic Bancorp - quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of class A common stock, $0.20 per share on class b common stock payable July 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
