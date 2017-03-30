版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Republic Services CEO Donald Slager's FY 2016 total compensation was $12.92 mln vs $10.9 mln in FY 2015

March 30 Republic Services Inc:

* CEO Donald Slager's FY 2016 total compensation was $12.92 million versus $10.9 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2omEVRK) Further company coverage:
