BRIEF-Republic Services CEO Donald Slager's FY 2016 total compensation was $12.92 mln vs $10.9 mln in FY 2015

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
March 30 Republic Services Inc:
* CEO Donald Slager's FY 2016 total compensation was $12.92 million versus $10.9 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2omEVRK) Further company coverage:
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property