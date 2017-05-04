版本:
BRIEF-Research Frontiers reports Q1 net loss $0.04/common shr

May 4 Research Frontiers Inc

* Research Frontiers reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Research Frontiers Inc qtrly basic and diluted net loss per common share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
