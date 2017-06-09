BRIEF-Reservoir Capital announces financing and debt restructuring

June 9 Reservoir Capital Corp
* Reservoir Capital announces financing and debt
restructuring
* Reservoir Capital Corp - has entered into an unsecured
loan agreement to borrow a total of $200,000
* Reservoir Capital-agreed with majority of creditors to
convert about $530,000 in outstanding debt to about 10.6 million
shares of co at deemed price $0.05/share
* Reservoir Capital Corp says loan will mature and be
repayable in full without interest six months from date of loan
agreement
* Reservoir Capital Corp - As a result,Miles Thompson,
director of co, to beneficially own about 19.9 percent of
issued, outstanding common shares of company
* Reservoir Capital Corp - As a result, Seabord Services
Corp to beneficially own and control about 18.15 percent of
issued, outstanding common shares of co
* Reservoir Capital Corp - shares for debt transaction was
approved unanimously by all non-interested directors of company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: