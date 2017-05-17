BRIEF-Resmed plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Resmed Inc :
* Statement by ResMed on plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
* Filed motion to dismiss current ITC complaint so that it can refile, incorporate additional evidence generated since original complaint was filed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.