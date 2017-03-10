BRIEF-Resolute announces indefinite idling of Thorold Newsprint Mill

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Resolute Forest Products Inc
* Resolute announces indefinite idling of Thorold Newsprint Mill
* Facility, which employed over 100 workers, has an annual production capacity of approximately 197,000 metric tons
* "decision to proceed with indefinite idling is driven by ongoing significant decline in North American newsprint consumption"
* Indefinite idling of paper mill is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing