BRIEF-Resolute announces indefinite idling of Thorold Newsprint Mill

March 10 Resolute Forest Products Inc

* Resolute announces indefinite idling of Thorold Newsprint Mill

* Facility, which employed over 100 workers, has an annual production capacity of approximately 197,000 metric tons

* "decision to proceed with indefinite idling is driven by ongoing significant decline in North American newsprint consumption"

* Indefinite idling of paper mill is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
