BRIEF-Resolute Energy Corp reports details of divestiture for Aneth Field properties

April 17 Resolute Energy Corp:

* Resolute Energy Corporation announces details of the divestiture process for its aneth field properties; borrowing base redetermined at $225 million

* Says company anticipates that a virtual data room will be available in coming weeks

* Resolute Energy - engaged Petrie Partners, Llc, Barclays Capital Inc. To act as financial advisors for disposition process for its aneth field properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
