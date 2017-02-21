BRIEF-Resolute Energy enters into third amended and restated credit agreement

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Resolute Energy Corp -
* On February 17, 2017, co entered into third amended and restated credit agreement- SEC filing
* In connection with entering into revolving credit facility, co repaid all amounts outstanding under agreement dated as of April 15, 2015
* Credit facility specifies amount available for borrowing under facility could be increased/ decreased as result of redeterminations
* Revolving credit facility matures in February 2021 Source text: [bit.ly/2lHhVhL] Further company coverage:
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada