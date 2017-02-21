版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-Resolute Energy enters into third amended and restated credit agreement

Feb 21 Resolute Energy Corp -

* On February 17, 2017, co entered into third amended and restated credit agreement- SEC filing

* In connection with entering into revolving credit facility, co repaid all amounts outstanding under agreement dated as of April 15, 2015

* Credit facility specifies amount available for borrowing under facility could be increased/ decreased as result of redeterminations

* Revolving credit facility matures in February 2021 Source text: [bit.ly/2lHhVhL] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐