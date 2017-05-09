BRIEF-Resolute Energy reports $125 mln additional senior notes offering

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Resolute Energy Corp:
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $125 million additional senior notes offering
* Resolute Energy Corp - launched a private offering for $125 million in aggregate principal amount of its 8.50 pct senior notes due 2020
* Resolute Energy - senior notes will be issued under same indenture as $400 million aggregate principal amount of co's 8.50 pct senior notes due 2020
* Resolute Energy - intends to use net proceeds to finance previously announced acquisition of certain producing, undeveloped oil, gas properties in delaware basin
* Resolute Energy - if Delaware Basin Bronco acquisition is not consummated, co intends to use net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.