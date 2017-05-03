版本:
BRIEF-Resolute Energy reports qtrly earnings per share $0.01

May 3 Resolute Energy Corp

* Resolute Energy Corporation announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.01

* Quarterly revenue $65.2 million

* Resolute Energy Corp - production for Q1 of 2017 averaged 19,702 boe per day, an increase of 10,686 boe per day, or 119 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
