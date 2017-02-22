版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 07:13 BJT

BRIEF-Resolute Energy says Q4 exit rate in excess of 20,800 boe per day

Feb 22 Resolute Energy Corp:

* 2016 year-end reserves increase 82% to 60.3 million boe

* Resolute energy corporation enters into new credit facility; reports 2016 reserves and production

* Q4 exit rate in excess of 20,800 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐