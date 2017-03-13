BRIEF-Resolute Energy says Q4 production of 19,583 BOE per day, up 91 pct

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Resolute Energy Corp
* Resolute energy corporation announces results for the quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 loss per share $1.23
* Q4 revenue $62.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $71.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Resolute energy corp - 4q16 production of 19,583 boe per day, up 91 percent
* Resolute energy corp - "while we are not ready to announce plans and provide guidance for 2018"
* Resolute energy corp says exploring divestiture of aneth field
* Resolute energy corp - 2016 exit rate production of 20,800 boe per day
* Resolute energy-currently expect to keep existing 2 rigs,continue with third rig on newly acquired acreage,potentially add fourth rig to legacy position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: