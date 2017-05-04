BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products Q1 loss per share $0.33 excluding items

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Resolute Forest Products Inc
* Resolute reports preliminary first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.52
* Q1 sales fell 1 percent to $872 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.33 excluding items
* Resolute forest - continued to face strong headwinds in paper businesses this quarter; pulp, tissue and wood products recorded stronger results than in q4
* Resolute forest products inc - expect to gradually increase relative contribution of pulp, tissue and lumber segments to overall results
* Resolute forest products inc - believe that upward trends in pulp pricing will continue until at least mid-year, and possibly into second half
* Resolute forest products inc - in wood products segment, anticipate short-term volatility in market caused by u.s. Trade barriers
* Resolute forest products inc - in wood products, expect steady increases in housing starts for foreseeable future
* Resolute forest - "believe that central canadian forestry regimes are market-based and we should expect nothing less than unencumbered and free access to u.s. Lumber market"
* Resolute forest - achievements in quarter were overshadowed by imposition of countervailing duties on co's softwood lumber exports from canada to united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.