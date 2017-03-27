BRIEF-Resolve Ventures acquires copper property

March 27 Resolve Ventures Inc

* Resolve ventures acquires copper property

* Resolve Ventures Inc - acquired a 100% interest in Connell mountain copper porphyry prospect, located in new Brunswick, Canada

* Resolve Ventures Inc - terms of acquisition of 100% interest in title covering prospect are 3.5 million shares upon TSX approval

* RESOLVE VENTURES INC- company is also reviewing ground acquisition in Windfall lake area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: