公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-Resolve Ventures acquires copper property

March 27 Resolve Ventures Inc

* Resolve ventures acquires copper property

* Resolve Ventures Inc - acquired a 100% interest in Connell mountain copper porphyry prospect, located in new Brunswick, Canada

* Resolve Ventures Inc - terms of acquisition of 100% interest in title covering prospect are 3.5 million shares upon TSX approval

* RESOLVE VENTURES INC- company is also reviewing ground acquisition in Windfall lake area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
