BRIEF-Resonant Inc. reports 2016 financial results and provides business update

March 30 Resonant Inc

* Resonant Inc. reports 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Resonant Inc - cash and investments at December 31, 2016 totaled $9.8 million, compared with $5.5 million at December 31, 2015

* Resonant Inc - management believes it has sufficient cash to support planned operations into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
