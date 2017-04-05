BRIEF-Resources Connection Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 5 Resources Connection Inc:
* Resources connection, inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 revenue $143.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Resources Connection Inc - implemented three strategic initiatives, initiatives include reducing SG&A expenses by approximately $7.0 million per year
* Resources Connection-implementation of strategic initiatives to result in reduction in overhead expenses, head count; to be completed by end of Q4 2017
* Resources Connection-reducing SG&A expenses to result in charge of about $2.0-2.5 million in Q4 related primarily to severance expenses,office consolidations
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.