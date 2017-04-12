BRIEF-Respira Therapeutics says entered into strategic collaboration with United Therapeutics

April 12 Respira Therapeutics
* Respira Therapeutics says entered into a strategic
collaboration with united therapeutics corporation for
development and exclusive license of respira's rt234
* In addition, United Therapeutics will be lead investor in
respira's series B preferred stock financing
* As per collaboration, United Therapeutics will provide co
with non-dilutive development funding to advance rt234 through
fda approval
* Additional terms of strategic collaboration were not
disclosed
* To continue advancing development of other pipeline
programs,to retain full control of research and development
programs outside of pulmonary hypertension
