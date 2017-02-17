BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International says 2 units entered into a second amendment to credit agreement

Feb 17 Restaurant Brands International Inc
:
* Restaurant Brands International - on February 17, 2017,
two indirect subsidiaries entered into a second amendment to
credit agreement
* Restaurant Brands International - second amendment amends
credit agreement to, among other things, reduce interest rate
applicable to term loan facility
* Restaurant Brands - borrowers repaid $146.1 million of
outstanding principal, reducing outstanding under term loan
facility to $4,900.0 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: