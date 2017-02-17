版本:
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International says 2 units entered into a second amendment to credit agreement

Feb 17 Restaurant Brands International Inc :

* Restaurant Brands International - on February 17, 2017, two indirect subsidiaries entered into a second amendment to credit agreement

* Restaurant Brands International - second amendment amends credit agreement to, among other things, reduce interest rate applicable to term loan facility

* Restaurant Brands - borrowers repaid $146.1 million of outstanding principal, reducing outstanding under term loan facility to $4,900.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
