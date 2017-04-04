版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 19:58 BJT

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands reports agreement to grow Burger King brand in Sub-Saharan Africa

April 4 Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces agreement to grow the Burger King® brand in Sub-Saharan Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
