BRIEF-Restaurant Brands says unit entered indenture in connection with issuance, sale of $1.50 billion of 4.250% first lien senior secured notes

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Restaurant Brands says unit entered indenture in connection with issuance, sale of $1.50 billion of 4.250% first lien senior secured notes due 2024
* Issuers expect to use proceeds from issuance of notes to redeem co's outstanding 9% cumulative class A compounding preferred shares
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.