BRIEF-Restaurant Brands says unit entered indenture in connection with issuance, sale of $1.50 billion of 4.250% first lien senior secured notes

May 17 Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands says unit entered indenture in connection with issuance, sale of $1.50 billion of 4.250% first lien senior secured notes due 2024

* Issuers expect to use proceeds from issuance of notes to redeem co's outstanding 9% cumulative class A compounding preferred shares Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rsevyG) Further company coverage:
