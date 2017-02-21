BRIEF-Restaurant Brands to acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Restaurant Brands International Inc :
* Restaurant Brands International Inc agrees to acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - deal for $79.00 per share in cash, or $1.8 billion.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - RBI will finance transaction with cash on hand and a financing commitment from J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - following closing of transaction, Popeyes will continue to be managed independently in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada